August 12 (Reuters) - Medical Prognosis Institute A/S

* Said on Tuesday H1 revenue was DKK 1.2 million vs DKK 1.9 million

* Said H1 net loss was DKK 2.6 million vs loss DKK 0.6 million

* expects a result before other operating expenses of around DKK -4 million to DKK -7 million

