Turkey's Medicana eyes IPO, partnership options
#Healthcare
March 19, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 6 years

Turkey's Medicana eyes IPO, partnership options

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Turkish hospitals group Medicana is in talks with Garanti Securities to assess possible financial and strategic partnerships as well as an initial public offering (IPO), a Medicana spokesperson told Reuters.

“Medicana Health Group has reached a significant size in recent years. At this stage we are in talks with Garanti Securities to evaluate IPO, financial and strategic partnerships, (and) thus accelerate our growth in Turkey and abroad,” Medicana’s corporate communication coordinator Kurtulus Okutan said in a written response to Reuters questions.

“We want to use the best opportunity in the next 18 months,” Okutan said, adding a timetable for its plans had not been set.

Medicana Group owns eight hospitals in three provinces in Turkey, and had expressed interest in the construction of two hospitals in Iraq and the Romanian capital Bucharest.

Medicana also aims to build hospitals in Balkan and Turkic countries, according to information on its website. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mark Potter)

