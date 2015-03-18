FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Orleans clinic owner, accountant plead guilty to $50 mln Medicare fraud
March 18, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

New Orleans clinic owner, accountant plead guilty to $50 mln Medicare fraud

Diane Bartz

(Reuters) - The owner of a New Orleans clinic and one of her accountants have pleaded guilty to defrauding Medicare of $50 million by billing Medicare for patient services that were not needed or never provided, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Paige Okpalobi, owner of Medical Specialists of New Orleans, and Christopher White pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and a second count of a conspiracy to cover up the fraud, the department said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BWtvqt

