DUBAI Feb 9 Qatar's Medicare Group, the country's only listed hospital operator, reported a 42.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.

• Net profit fell to 29.7 million riyals ($8.2 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from 51.6 million riyals a year earlier.

• Reuters calculations based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

• Medicare Group's 12-month net profit fell to 65.2 million riyals from 180.4 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said.

• Board recommended a cash dividend of 3 riyals per share for 2016. That compares to 5 riyals per share for 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)