FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Qatar's Medicare Group says Q3 net profit falls 85 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 19, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

Qatar's Medicare Group says Q3 net profit falls 85 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Qatar's Medicare Group reported a 85 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.

* Net profit of 4.8 million riyals ($1.32 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 32.8 million riyals in the year-earlier period.

* Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

* Nine-month net profit was 35.5 million riyals, the company said in a bourse statement, compared with 128.8 million riyals in the year earlier period. ($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.