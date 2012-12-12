FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medicines Co licenses Bristol-Myers' bleeding control device for $105 mln
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Medicines Co licenses Bristol-Myers' bleeding control device for $105 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Medicines Company said it will pay $105 million in an upfront payment for a two-year license to market Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s device to control bleeding during surgery.

The deal also gives Medicines Co the option to acquire the device, Recothrom, for a price based on average net sales during the two-year collaboration term.

The deal is expected to add to Medicines Co earnings per share in 2013, and add minimally to Bristol’s earnings per share in 2013 and 2014, both companies said in a joint statement.

Medicines Co said in a separate statement that said it agreed to pay $185 million to acquire Redwood City, California-based Incline Therapeutics, which is developing a device to manage post-operative pain.

Medicines Co’s shares closed at $21.85 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.