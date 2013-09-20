FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU agency backs new cancer drugs from Roche and Algeta/Bayer
September 20, 2013

EU agency backs new cancer drugs from Roche and Algeta/Bayer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - European regulators have recommended approval of Roche’s new breast cancer drug Kadcyla and a prostate cancer medicine, Xofigo, from Algeta and Bayer.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday its experts had also backed Johnson & Johnson’s diabetes drug Invokana and Gilead’s HIV treatment Viteka.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.

