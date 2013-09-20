EU agency backs new cancer drugs from Roche and Algeta/Bayer

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - European regulators have recommended approval of Roche’s new breast cancer drug Kadcyla and a prostate cancer medicine, Xofigo, from Algeta and Bayer.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday its experts had also backed Johnson & Johnson’s diabetes drug Invokana and Gilead’s HIV treatment Viteka.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.