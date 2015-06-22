FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medicines Co's Cangrelor wins FDA approval after multiple setbacks
June 22, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Medicines Co's Cangrelor wins FDA approval after multiple setbacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Medicines Co’s blood clot preventer Cangrelor on Monday, close to a decade after the drug first entered late-stage studies.

Cangrelor is an intravenous threpay aimed at preventing blood clots in patients who need percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or angioplasty - a non-surgical procedure to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries or veins using stents.

Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

