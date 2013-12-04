FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

Medicines Co buys antibiotic-maker Rempex

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Medicines Co on Wednesday said it acquired privately held Rempex Pharmaceuticals Inc, which develops medicines against drug-resistant bacteria, for $140 million and potential future milestone payments of up to $334 million.

Medicines Company said it acquires several anti-infective drugs as part of the deal, including a promising experimental medicine called Carbavance that has completed early-stage trials.

The company said it will continue to develop other experimental drugs from Rempex that also treat gram-negative bacteria in hospital settings.

