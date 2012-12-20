FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medicines Co skin infection antibiotic meets trial goal
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Medicines Co skin infection antibiotic meets trial goal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Medicines Co said a late-stage trial of its experimental drug for bacterial skin infections met the main study goal of stopping the infection from spreading and the absence of fever.

The drug oritavancin is being tested for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), caused by susceptible gram-positive bacteria.

The trial, named Solo-1, showed that oritavancin was non-inferior to the standard-of-care antibiotic vancomycin in its efficacy.

“These data show that a single dose of oritavancin given on presentation of a patient with ABSSSI to hospital can cure gram positive infections ... and be as efficacious as multiple days of vancomycin infusions,” CEO Clive Meanwell said in a statement.

The trial had enrolled 968 ABSSSI patients worldwide and compared treatment with a single dose of oritavancin with 7 to 10 days of twice-daily doses of vancomycin.

The company’s shares, which have risen about 7 percent over the past month, closed at $22.29 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

