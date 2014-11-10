BRIEF-Mediclin lifts earnings target for FY 2014

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mediclin AG :

* Says earnings target for FY 2014 is lifted due to better business development compared to the fourth quarter 2013

* Says FY 2014 business performance gives rise to assumption that sales growth of 3.0 pct that is forecast for group will be reached

* Says earnings FY forecast for group is lifted: group EBIT is expected in range of 10 million euros to 12 million euros, mainly based on good result of post-acute segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: