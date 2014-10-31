FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mediclin says 9-month group sales 402.8 mln euros, 3.4 pct above last yr
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 31, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mediclin says 9-month group sales 402.8 mln euros, 3.4 pct above last yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mediclin AG :

* Says earnings forecast for FY 2014 has been slightly raised

* 9-month result after tax attributable to shareholders improved by 9.4 million euros from -1.4 million euros year ago to 8.0 million euros

* 9-month operating result improved by 10.0 million euros to 12.2 million euros

* In 9-month achieved group sales of 402.8 million euros (9-month 2013: 389.7 million euros), thus being 13.1 million euros or 3.4 pct above previous year’s value

* Predicted sales targets of group for FY (+3.0 pct) and of segments post-acute (+4.5 pct to +5.0 pct) and acute (+1.0 pct to +1.5 pct) will be achieved

* Says earning targets for FY of 4 million euros to 6 million euros for group operating result will be slightly increased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.