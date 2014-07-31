FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
July 31, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MEDICLIN reports H1 group sales up 3.6 pct to EUR 266.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Mediclin AG : * Says group sales increased by EUR 9.3 million or 3.6 percent in first

half-year of 2014 * Says achieved group sales of EUR 266.7 million (1 HY 2013: EUR 257.4 million)

in H1 of 2014 * Says result after tax attributable to shareholders up by EUR 6.6 million from

EUR -5.6 million year ago to EUR 1.0 million in H1 * Says operating result up by EUR 6.7 million from EUR -3.6 million year ago to

EUR 3.1 million in H1 2014 * Says management board assumes that target margins for both group and the

segments will be reached in 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
