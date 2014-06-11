FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
June 11, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mediclinic launches accelerated bookbuilding offer to fund deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Ltd :

* Equity capital raising to fund acquisitions

* Has identified a number of attractive acquisition and investment opportunities in Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and selected African opportunities which will further co’s growth through increasing capacity and expanding geographic presence of company’s operations in these jurisdictions

* Resolved to raise equity capital through launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering of up to 41,347,866 new ordinary shares, representing up to 5 pct of issued ordinary shares, to qualifying institutional investors

* Participants in bookbuild will be entitled to receive final gross cash dividend of 68.0 cents per share

* Proceeds from bookbuild will be used to fund acquisitions

* Entered into binding agreements to acquire an acute care multidisciplinary hospital in Switzerland; anticipates deal will close on 25 June; acquisition will be EPS accretive to co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

