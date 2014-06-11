FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Mediclinic launches equity fund-raising for Swiss deals
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Mediclinic launches equity fund-raising for Swiss deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest private hospital group by value Mediclinic International Ltd is selling up to 41.3 million shares to raise money for acquisitions in Switzerland, it said on Monday.

Mediclinic did not say how much it was selling the shares for, but said it would use the money fund the acquisitions of an acute care hospital and a number of outpatient facilities in Switzerland.

Mediclinic, which already operates Switzerland’s largest private hospital network, Hirslanden AG, said the deals form part of its strategy to bulk up in attractive markets with strong fundamentals.

The company said the it has also identified a number of acquisition targets in the United Arab Emirates, where it is also trying to build a bigger presence, and in West and East Africa.

The shares targeted for sale represent about 5 percent of Mediclinic’s issued stock.

Rand Merchant Bank, a unit of FirstRand, and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.