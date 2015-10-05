FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Mediclinc in merger talks with Abu Dhabi's Al-Noor
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 5, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's Mediclinc in merger talks with Abu Dhabi's Al-Noor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Mediclinic International is talks with Abu Dhabi-based rival Al Noor Hospital Group about a potential merger to create a market leader in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, Al Noor said on Monday.

Mediclinic, which runs the largest hospital network in both South Africa and Switzerland, already has an exposure in the United Arab Emirates and in the UK, through a minority stake in Spire Healthcare plc.

“The Board believes that the potential combination could have strong strategic benefits and could deliver significant shareholder value,” Al Noor said in a statement, adding that the potential merger would be implemented via the issue of new shares and may be classified as a reverse takeover.

Mediclinic said it was in talks that might affect its shares but did not say whether it in discussion with Al-Noor.

Shares in Al Noor jumped 7.6 percent to 9.19 pence and Mediclinic added 3.26 percent to 117 rand. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.