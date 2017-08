JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's Mediclinic is looking for growth beyond its current markets, which include its home market, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and Britain, the firm's chief financial officer said.

"We are looking to grow, and part of that growth could come outside of the existing platforms," CFO Jurgens Myburgh told Reuters. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Jason Neely)