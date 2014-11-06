FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Currency swings help S.Africa's Mediclinic lift H1 profit by 10 pct
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Currency swings help S.Africa's Mediclinic lift H1 profit by 10 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest private hospital operator by value, Mediclinic International Ltd , reported a 10 percent increase in first-year profit on Thursday, helped by favourable currency swings and a solid showing at home.

Mediclinic, which also operates in Switzerland and the Middle East, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 185.3 cents in the six months ended September compared with 169 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

Revenue increased 19 percent to 16.8 billion rand ($1.5 billion), partly boosted by favourable exchange rates. The rand weakened more than 13 percent against the Swiss franc during the reporting period.

Mediclinic, along with rivals Life Healthcare and Netcare, is benefiting from increasing demand at home as a growing middle class takes up medical insurance and ditches public hospitals, which are often short of staff, equipment and medicines. (1 US dollar = 11.1325 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.