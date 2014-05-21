FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediclinic says FY basic normalised HEPS up 45 pct
May 21, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mediclinic says FY basic normalised HEPS up 45 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Ltd -

* Final dividend per ordinary share increased to 68.0 cents (2013: 60.5 cents)

* FY basic normalised headline EPS increased by 45 pct to 377.1 cents

* FY normalised revenue increased by 24 pct to 30.495 bln rand (2013: 24.587 bln rand)

* Including one-off items, FY headline earnings increased by 402 pct to 3.355 bln rand (2013: loss of 1.110 bln rand)

* Several building projects in progress should be completed during 2016 financial year, which will create 43 additional beds

* Incremental EBITDA resulting from capital projects in progress or approved is budgeted to amount to 52 mln rand and 58 mln rand in 2015 and 2016 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

