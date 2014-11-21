BRIEF-Medicon Hellas's CEO sells 667,991 shares for 0.32 mln euros to dependants, wife

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Medicon Hellas Sa

* Says CEO’s dependant, Maria Eleni Dimotsantou, bought 0.2 million shares increasing her stake to 14.36 percent

* Says CEO’s dependant, Georgios Dimotsantos, bought 0.2 million shares also increasing his stake to 14.36 percent

* Says its CEO, sold 667,991 of his shares reducing his stake to 3.17 percent from 19.15 percent

* Says total value of transactions is 0.32 million euros, 0.48 euro per share

* Says CEO’s wife, Maria Pikramenou, bought 0.27 million shares increasing her stake to 16.02 percent

Source text: bit.ly/1uIwv4V

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)