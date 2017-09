Jan 15 (Reuters) - Medicrea International SA :

* Fy revenue 24.2 million euros ($28.49 million), up 6 pct

* H2 revenue 12.3 million euros versus 11.0 million euros last year

* Sees higher growth in sales in 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8494 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)