LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - MedicX Fund Ltd : * Board of MedicX notes the announcement by Assura * Confirms it has made proposal to Assura regarding an all-share offer for the

entire issued share capital of Assura * Possible offer represents a price of 40 pence per Assura share * Required, by 14 June, to either announce firm intention to make offer or

announce it does not intend to make offer