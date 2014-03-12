FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Medinet Nasr posts net profit of 187 mln EGP
March 12, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's Medinet Nasr posts net profit of 187 mln EGP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 12 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development SAE on Wednesday said its net profit jumped 102.6 percent in 2013 on the back of a 50 percent rise in sales.

The net profit of the company, according to data it published on Wednesday in the Al-Akhbar newspaper, reached 186.88 million pounds ($26.85 million) in the year to end-December 2013 compared with 92.24 million in 2012.

Sales by Medinet Nasr, a public shareholding company engaged in real estate development and housing, increased 50 percent to 658.48 million pounds from 438.97 million pounds in 2012. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Mark Potter)

