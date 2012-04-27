FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlusconi son to get Mediobanca seat-source
April 27, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 5 years ago

Berlusconi son to get Mediobanca seat-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Pier Silvio Berlusconi, the eldest son of Italy’s former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, will replace his sister Marina as director at influential investment bank Mediobanca, a source close to the Berlusconi family’s Fininvest holding company said on Friday.

Marina resigned from the board of Mediobanca on Thursday to comply with a new law barring cross-membership of board posts in Italian financial companies.

“Marina has indicated that Pier Silvio will substitute her on the board of Mediobanca,” the source said, requesting anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Marina Berlusconi chairs Fininvest, which jointly controls bank and asset manager Mediolanum. Pier Silvio is deputy chairman of the family’s Mediaset TV broadcaster.

Mediobanca had no comment. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing By Lisa Jucca)

