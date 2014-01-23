FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediobanca says to annul debt worth 430 mln euros after buyback
January 23, 2014 / 2:52 PM / 4 years ago

Mediobanca says to annul debt worth 430 mln euros after buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italian investment bank Mediobanca said on Thursday it had bought back some of its own bonds and would annul debt with a nominal value of around 430 million euros ($583.27 million).

Mediobanca listed in a statement the nine bonds object of the buyback. The biggest amount repurchased was for 131 million euros of a bond due in 2015, followed by 125 million euros bought back of a bond maturing this year. ($1 = 0.7372 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)

