Mediobanca buys back 1.47 bln euros of bonds maturing in 2014
#Credit Markets
April 5, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Mediobanca buys back 1.47 bln euros of bonds maturing in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Italian investment house Mediobanca said on Friday it had bought back 1.47 billion euros ($1.89 billion) of nine bonds expiring in 2014 as it moves to reduce redemptions next year.

The bank will settle the buybacks on April 8.

Mediobanca launched two voluntary offers on March 6 to repurchase some of its senior unsecured bonds for up to 2 billion euros.

Other Italian banks, such as UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, have made similar moves to optimise their redemption calendar and make a more efficient use of liquidity. ($1 = 0.7780 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

