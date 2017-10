MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Italian investment bank Mediobanca on Wednesday launched two voluntary offers to buy back some of its senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2014 for up to 2 bln euros.

The lender aims to reduce the bonds coming due next year to cut concentration of liabilities, Mediobanca said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Cowell)