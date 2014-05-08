FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediobanca CEO confirms core capital target "well above" 10 pct
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Mediobanca CEO confirms core capital target "well above" 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Mediobanca confirmed a core capital target at the end of the current fiscal year “well above” 10 percent, Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told analysts on Thursday.

He said there could be a slight improvement depending on the bank’s performance in the fourth fiscal quarter.

The investment bank, one of 15 Italian lenders under scrutiny in a Europe-wide review of banking assets, did not give an update on its capital ratios for its third fiscal quarter as it said it was awaiting clarification from the European Banking Authority on how they should be calculated.

The bank had a Core Tier 1 of 11.9 percent at the end of December and said in February it targeted a Basel-III compliant Core Tier 1 above 10 percent in June 2014, rising above 11 percent in 2015 and 2016.

Reporting by Paola Arosio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.