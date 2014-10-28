Mediobanca's CEO sees higher profit in current financial year

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mediobanca’s Chief Executive Alberto Nagel said on Tuesday he expected higher profit in the current financial year after the Italian investment bank reported earnings above estimates in the three months to end-September.

Earlier on Tuesday, the bank said its net profit in the first three months of its financial year was 160 million euros, down 6.4 percent from one year ago, but above an analyst consensus forecast provided by the bank of 120 million euros.

In the previous financial year the bank posted a 465 million euro profit and it paid a dividend of 0.15 euros. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini)