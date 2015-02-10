FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediobanca not eying buy or merger with cooperative bank - CEO
February 10, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

Mediobanca not eying buy or merger with cooperative bank - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mediobanca is not interested in buying or merging with any cooperative bank in Italy, its CEO Alberto Nagel said on Tuesday.

In a conference call with journalists Nagel confirmed the bank’s intention to sell around 3 percent of its stake in insurer Generali in its next financial year.

“The sale won’t necessarily put Generali shares on the market,” Nagel said, adding the lender could consider some kind of swap for banking assets.

Nagel also said he expected to sell the bank’s 1.6 percent stake in Telecom Italia “from here to June”.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
