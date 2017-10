MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy’s top investment bank Mediobanca said on Monday he expected a single-digit annual reduction in costs.

“The run-rate of cost reduction for this year will be single digit, not double digit,” Alberto Nagel told a conference call with analysts, after costs shrank by 12 percent in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, helping lift net profit. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)