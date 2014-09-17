Mediobanca aims to exit RCS, Telecom Italia by June 2015 -source

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Italian top investment bank Mediobanca plans to sell the entire stakes it owns in publisher RCS Mediagroup and telecoms group Telecom Italia by June 2015, a source close to the board said on Wednesday.

Mediobanca holds a 6.2 percent stake in RCS. It also owns 7.34 percent of Telco, an investment vehicle that currently holds 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia.

The investment bank and the Italian partners in Telco have already signaled a desire to exit the unprofitable seven-year investment in the Italian telecoms group to focus on their core banking or insurance businesses.