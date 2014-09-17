FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediobanca aims to exit RCS, Telecom Italia by June 2015 -source
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

Mediobanca aims to exit RCS, Telecom Italia by June 2015 -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Italian top investment bank Mediobanca plans to sell the entire stakes it owns in publisher RCS Mediagroup and telecoms group Telecom Italia by June 2015, a source close to the board said on Wednesday.

Mediobanca holds a 6.2 percent stake in RCS. It also owns 7.34 percent of Telco, an investment vehicle that currently holds 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia.

The investment bank and the Italian partners in Telco have already signaled a desire to exit the unprofitable seven-year investment in the Italian telecoms group to focus on their core banking or insurance businesses.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.