MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s investment bank Mediobanca said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of all its shares in Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol following the capital increases involved in the merger of the two insurers.

The complex deal, brokered by Mediobanca, was agreed back in January 2012 to rescue troubled insurer Fondiaria. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Stephen Jewkes)