FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediobanca shareholders allow sale of Fondiaria stake
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2013 / 3:44 PM / 4 years ago

Mediobanca shareholders allow sale of Fondiaria stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Italian merchant bank Mediobanca said on Tuesday its controlling shareholders decided to allow the sale of Fondiaria’s 3.8 percent stake in the bank.

The bank gave the approval for the seller of the stake to make an early exit from an agreement locking up the shares “in view of the stake being sold in accordance with the obligation imposed following the ruling issued by antitrust authorities.”

The bank also said it did not believe board member Marco Tronchetti Provera, chairman of Pirelli, should resign following a suspended sentence for having received stolen data. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.