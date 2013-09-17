Mediobanca shareholders allow sale of Fondiaria stake

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Italian merchant bank Mediobanca said on Tuesday its controlling shareholders decided to allow the sale of Fondiaria’s 3.8 percent stake in the bank.

The bank gave the approval for the seller of the stake to make an early exit from an agreement locking up the shares “in view of the stake being sold in accordance with the obligation imposed following the ruling issued by antitrust authorities.”

The bank also said it did not believe board member Marco Tronchetti Provera, chairman of Pirelli, should resign following a suspended sentence for having received stolen data. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini)