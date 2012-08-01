FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediobanca CEO denies secret deal with Ligrestis
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

Mediobanca CEO denies secret deal with Ligrestis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy’s top investment bank Mediobanca reiterated on Wednesday he had not made any agreement with the former owners of insurer Fondiaria-SAI over a planned merger of their group with peer Unipol.

Earlier on Wednesday a legal source said Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel was under investigation for obstructing regulators in the merger.

Nagel was questioned by Milan prosecutors for six hours on Wednesday over an alleged “golden handshake” agreement with the Ligresti family.

The agreement, which Mediobanca had already denied, would have helped grease the exit of the Ligresti family from the Fondiaria group, paving the way for the group’s merger with Unipol.

In a statement after the questioning, Nagel “confirms he did not stipulate any agreement or pact with the Ligresti family.” (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Emilio Parodi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.