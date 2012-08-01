Mediobanca CEO denies secret deal with Ligrestis

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy’s top investment bank Mediobanca reiterated on Wednesday he had not made any agreement with the former owners of insurer Fondiaria-SAI over a planned merger of their group with peer Unipol.

Earlier on Wednesday a legal source said Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel was under investigation for obstructing regulators in the merger.

Nagel was questioned by Milan prosecutors for six hours on Wednesday over an alleged “golden handshake” agreement with the Ligresti family.

The agreement, which Mediobanca had already denied, would have helped grease the exit of the Ligresti family from the Fondiaria group, paving the way for the group’s merger with Unipol.

In a statement after the questioning, Nagel “confirms he did not stipulate any agreement or pact with the Ligresti family.” (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Emilio Parodi)