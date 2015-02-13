Groupama places Mediobanca stake at 7.85 euros/shr -brokers

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French insurer Groupama has placed its 4.9 percent stake in Italian bank Mediobanca at 7.85 euros per share, three broker notes showed on Friday.

At 0853, Mediobanca’s shares were down 1.63 percent at 7.87 euros. The stock closed at 7.995 euros on Thursday.

Groupama is Mediobanca’s third largest shareholder behind French businessman Vincent Bollore with 5.02 percent and UniCredit with 8.68 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi and Agnieszka Flak)