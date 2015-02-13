FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Groupama places Mediobanca stake at 7.85 euros/shr -brokers
February 13, 2015

Groupama places Mediobanca stake at 7.85 euros/shr -brokers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French insurer Groupama has placed its 4.9 percent stake in Italian bank Mediobanca at 7.85 euros per share, three broker notes showed on Friday.

At 0853, Mediobanca’s shares were down 1.63 percent at 7.87 euros. The stock closed at 7.995 euros on Thursday.

Groupama is Mediobanca’s third largest shareholder behind French businessman Vincent Bollore with 5.02 percent and UniCredit with 8.68 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi and Agnieszka Flak)

