Mediobanca shareholders back CEO Nagel - board member
September 20, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Mediobanca shareholders back CEO Nagel - board member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mediobanca’s shareholders are united behind Chief Executive Alberto Nagel, a board member at the Italian investment bank said on Thursday.

Nagel is under investigation for allegedly obstructing the work of regulators over the controversial Fondiaria-SAI/Unipol merger.

Tunisian entrepreneur Tarak Ben Ammar, who represents foreign shareholders on Mediobanca’s board, also said a no-confidence vote against Nagel “never crossed our minds”.

“I think he will remain CEO for a long time. The board and the shareholders are unanimous in backing not just Nagel but the whole management,” Ben Ammar said as he left a board meeting of the bank.

Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
