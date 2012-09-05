Mediobanca board continues to back CEO Nagel

MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The board of top Italian investment bank Mediobanca said it was confidently awaiting the outcome of a judicial probe into its Chief Executive Alberto Nagel, who remains at the helm.

Nagel is under investigation for allegedly obstructing the work of regulators in a Mediobanca-sponsored merger between Italian insurers Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol.

In a statement, the board said it acknowledged the update Nagel gave board members on the ongoing investigation. The board also expressed satisfaction for the progress on the merger plan between the two insurers and two related capital hikes worth 2.2 billion euros.