FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Watchdog, police inspect Italy's Mediobanca over market abuse claims
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Watchdog, police inspect Italy's Mediobanca over market abuse claims

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s tax police and inspectors from market watchdog Consob visited the Milan offices of investment bank Mediobanca on Tuesday to check into potential market abuse claims, Consob said.

A report on the website of newspaper Corriere della Sera said the inspections concerned two cases of alleged insider trading.

“The inspection under way is aimed at checking on potential market abuse that may have been committed in 2013 in operations where Mediobanca acted as intermediary,” a spokesman for Consob said.

Two sources familiar with the matter said the inspections centered on the sale of Banca Generali shares and the acquisition of Milano Assicurazioni savings shares last year.

Last April Mediobanca helped place 12 percent of Banca Generali by Assicurazioni Generali while in August it worked on the reverse accelerated bookbuilding of Milano Assicurazioni savings shares by insurer Unipol.

Unipol declined to comment. Generali was not immediately available for a comment.

“It’s an administrative inspection into operations of the bank with institutional investors on the capital markets,” a Mediobanca spokeswoman said.

At 1420 GMT, Mediobanca shares were down 2.19 percent after trading higher in the morning session. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, Paola Arosio and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.