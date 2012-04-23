FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediolanum head quits from Mediobanca board
April 23, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

Mediolanum head quits from Mediobanca board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 23 (Reuters) - Italian investment bank Mediobanca said on Monday that Ennio Doris, the head of asset management company Mediolanum, had quit as board member.

The resignation followed a statement on Friday from the Bank of Italy, market regulator Consob, and insurance watchdog Isvap that directors or executives of competing financial service firms will not be allowed to sit on each others’ boards or board committees.

The move is aimed at stamping out conflicts of interest.

Doris has 29.8 percent of Mediolanum in which former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi owns a 35 percent stake.

The practice of sitting on multiple boards in Italy dates back to the post-war reign of Mediobanca, when the powerful investment house pulled the strings of Italian finance through a web of cross-holdings.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

