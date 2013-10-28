FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediobanca shareholders eyeing looser pact - source
October 28, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Mediobanca shareholders eyeing looser pact - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Core investors in Italian bank Mediobanca are considering loosening a shareholder agreement and could lower the combined stake bound together by the pact to below 30 percent of the merchant bank’s share capital, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The pact could be turned into a consultation agreement by the end of the year which would pose fewer restrictions on what its members are allowed to do with their holdings, the source said. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio)

