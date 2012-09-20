RPT-Mediobanca starts work on new industiral plan-board member

MILAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s investment bank Mediobanca has started work on a new industrial plan which will depend on macroeconomic developments, Basel III requirements and the future strategy at insurer Generali , a board member said on Thursday.

Mediobanca is the biggest shareholder in Generali.

Two board members said the board had not discussed the role of CEO Alberto Nagel, who is under investigation for allegedly obstructing the work of regulators over a controversial merger.