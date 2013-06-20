Mediobanca board unanimously approves new strategy plan - board member

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - The board of Italy’s best-known investment bank Mediobanca has unanimously approved its new business plan, a board director said on Thursday.

“It has been unanimously approved, everyone agreed it,” the director said at the end of a four-hour board meeting.

Under the plan, which will be presented on Friday, Mediobanca will gradually exit all of its strategic holdings except insurer Generali, a source with direct knowledge of the situation previously said. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Danilo Masoni)