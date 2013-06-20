FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediobanca board unanimously approves new strategy plan - board member
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2013 / 4:57 PM / 4 years ago

Mediobanca board unanimously approves new strategy plan - board member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - The board of Italy’s best-known investment bank Mediobanca has unanimously approved its new business plan, a board director said on Thursday.

“It has been unanimously approved, everyone agreed it,” the director said at the end of a four-hour board meeting.

Under the plan, which will be presented on Friday, Mediobanca will gradually exit all of its strategic holdings except insurer Generali, a source with direct knowledge of the situation previously said. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.