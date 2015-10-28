FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Corrections News
October 28, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Mediobanca CEO sees acceleration in M&A among Italian "popolari"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes grammar in 3rd para)

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Merger talks among Italian cooperative banks are set to intensify this quarter and the next so that at least a deal is likely to materialise by mid-2016, the chief executive of merchant bank Mediobanca said on Wednesday.

Mediobanca is advising several Italian cooperative banks on possible mergers, which are being discussed after a government reform of the sector made it easier for these lenders to be taken over.

CEO Alberto Nagel said a first move by UBI Banca, which this month shed its cooperative status as required by the reform, had “rung a bell” for all the others.

“We expect an acceleration in the current quarter and the first quarter” of 2016, so that an impact on Mediobanca’s earnings in terms of fees can be expected in the fiscal year through June, he told an analyst call. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
