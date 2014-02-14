FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediobanca sold 2.1 pct of RCS Mediagroup on the market
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 14, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

Mediobanca sold 2.1 pct of RCS Mediagroup on the market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italian investment bank Mediobanca sold around 2.1 percent of ordinary shares in publisher RCS MediaGroup on the market in January, cashing in 13.4 million euros ($18.3 million).

Mediobanca used to be the largest shareholder in the publisher with a 15 percent stake. It said however in the summer that its investment in RCS was no longer strategic and has been selling down its stake in small portions since September.

Carmaker Fiat is now the top investor in the publisher of Italy’s best-known newspaper Corriere della Sera with a stake of around 20.5 percent.

$1 = 0.7307 euros Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.