Mediobanca CEO says expects tax measures on loan losses

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Itay’s Mediobanca said he expected the government to go ahead with plans to allow banks to deduct loan losses from their taxable income more quickly.

Italy’s government is studying measures to help banks offload 350 billion euros ($393 billion) in problematic loans they have accumulated during the worst economic slump since World War Two.

Italian banks can deduct loan losses from their taxable income over a period of five years, while in many EU countries a full deduction can be taken immediately.

The government is considering allowing a deduction over one or two years, sources have told Reuters, but the move would have an impact on public finances in terms of missed revenues.

“My expectation is that they will intervene on this,” CEO Alberto Nagel told an analyst call on Friday after the merchant bank published quarterly results.

Nagel also said he expected the government to act to speed up lengthy bankruptcy procedures and said Rome could still succeed in its ‘bad bank’ project, which envisaged setting up a vehicle to buy problematic loans from banks.

“Also on the bad bank ... something will happen,” he said.

Nagel praised the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi for his “pragmatic” approach to the problems of the domestic banking industry.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has said the government will launch measures to speed up bad loan disposals before the summer but it is still unclear what those measures could be.

Italy’s bad bank plan has run into difficulties with European Union authorities who see the creation of a state-sponsored vehicle as a form of state aid. ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Keith Weir)