FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediobanca posts full-year loss after writedowns
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Mediobanca posts full-year loss after writedowns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mediobanca, Italy’s best-known investment bank, ended its financial year in the red after heavy writedowns on financial investments such as Telecom Italia and weaker revenues in its crisis-hit domestic market.

The bank said it will not distribute a dividend despite a relatively strong capital base complying with Bank of Italy recommendations, which bar loss-making lenders from paying dividends.

Mediobanca posted a net loss of 180 million euros in the year ending in June after writedowns of 404 million euros. It also increased its provisions for possible loan losses to 507 million euros, up 8 percent over a 12-month period.

The group said its core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 11.7 percent at the end of June, slightly down from 12 percent three months earlier but still one of the highest in Italy.

Mediobanca, which has for decades played a pivotal role in helping forge Italian capitalism, announced in June a radical change of strategy that will see it curb or sell stakes in some of Italy’s best-known companies to squarely focus on its banking business. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.