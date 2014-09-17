Mediobanca swings back to profit, resumes dividend payout

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mediobanca, Italy’s top investment bank, swung back to a full-year net profit, partly helped by capital gains on asset sales, and said it would resume paying a dividend after a one-year hiatus.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mediobanca said net profit for its 2013-2014 financial year came in at 465 million euros ($603 million) compared to a net loss of 176 million euros the previous year.

An analyst consensus distributed by the company was for a net profit of 486 million euros.

The lender, which has been selling stakes in a series of Italian companies to focus on its investment banking and wealth management, said it would pay a dividend of 0.15 euros per share. It did not pay a dividend for the previous year.

At the end of June its fully phased CET1 ratio was 12.5 percent, one of the highest in Italy, compared to 10.9 percent at the end of March.