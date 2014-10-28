Mediobanca Q1 net falls on lack of capital gains

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mediobanca, Italy’s top investment bank, said on Tuesday its net profit fell 6.4 percent in the first three months of its financial year as one-off capital gains boosted the previous year’s figure.

In a statement Mediobanca said its net profit in the three months to the end of September was 160 million euros($203 million), above an analyst consensus provided by the bank of 120 million euros.

Loan loss provisions in the period were down 6.5 percent at 120.5 million euros with a further increase in the coverage ratio to 53 percent from 50 percent at the end of June

At the end of September its fully phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of a bank’s financial strength - was 12.6 percent, not including the profit in the quarter, compared to 12.5 percent at the end of June.

The bank said it had passed the health check of the European Central Bank comfortably and no further action was needed on either capital or loan coverage.