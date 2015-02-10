Mediobanca Q2 net falls on lower one-off gains

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mediobanca, Italy’s top investment bank, said on Tuesday its net profit in the second quarter of its financial year fell 25 percent from the same period the previous year due to lower one-off capital gains.

Net profit in the three months to the end of December was 100.6 million euros ($114 million) as it booked asset sale gains worth 11.4 million euros compared to 72.7 million euros a year earlier.

Loan loss provisions in the period rose almost 50 percent to 180.2 million euros with net non-performing loans representing 3.8 percent of the total loan book, it said.

The asset quality review by the European Central Bank had led to a 351.3 million euro increase in provisioning to the end of December 2013 with more than 90 percent of the shortfall set aside at the end of last year, it said.

The bank said its fully phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of a bank’s financial strength - was 12.65 percent at the end of December from 12.5 percent at the end of June. ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)